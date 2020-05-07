MS Dhoni or Rishabh Pant? Suniel Shetty picks his India squad for World T20

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Rishabh Pant and MS Dhoni

Veteran Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty on Thursday picked his Team India squad for the impending ICC T20 World Cup, slated to take place in October in Australia. Suniel picked his 14-member squad for the tournament which is still shrouded in uncertainty owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bollywood start from Hera Pheri fame picked KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma as his opening batters while leaving out Shikhar Dhawan. And completed his top-four with the Indian skipper Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer.

Suniel, in conversation with former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra for his Youtube channel, then went ahead to opine on Rishabh Pant vs Sanju Samson debate as posed by the cricketer. While the actor reckoned that Pant is "supremely talented", he also feels that the youngster should lose "4 to 5 kilos of weight". However, on answering the question, Suniel picked MS Dhoni as he felt that the veteran is getting fitter by the day and that "he will be back in a very very big way".

The actor also went ahead with an extra seam-bowling all-rounder in Vijay Shankar besides Hardik Pandya while keeping Ravindra Jadeja in the list of all-rounders as well.

In the bowling department, he did not make any changes at all, although he was full of praise for Mohammed Shami.

Suniel Shetty's India WT20 squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Vijay Shakar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

The World T20 is slated to be held between 18 October to 15 November 2020 in Australia, although it is yet to be seen whether Cricket Australia will go ahead with matches behind closed doors.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage