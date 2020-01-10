Image Source : INDIA TV India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Streaming, 3rd T20I: Watch IND vs SL Live Stream on Hotstar and Star Sports

After a solid win in the 2nd T20I in Indore, India and Sri Lanka will take each other on in the final game of the series in Pune. Navdeep Saini and Shardul Thakur were the stars with the ball in the second game, as the former was named the Man of the Match for his fantastic figures of 2/18 in four overs. Thakur, too, took three wickets in the game - all coming in the 19th over of Sri Lankan innings. The match in Indore also saw the return of Jasprit Bumrah , even as he made a lowkey comeback, taking one wicket for 32 runs in four overs. Sri Lanka, meanwhile, will aim to level the series in Pune after an underwhelming performance with both, bat and ball. Here, you can find all the details on when and where to watch India vs Sri Lanka Live Cricket Streaming, 3rd T20I. You can watch IND vs SL Live Stream on Hotstar and Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, Star Sports HD1 and Star Sports HD3. LIVE SCORECARD

India vs Sri Lanka, Live Cricket Streaming, 3rd T20I

When is India vs Sri Lanka 3 T20I Cricket Match?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I​ will be played on January 7 (Tuesday).

When will India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I​ ​match start?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I​ live cricket match will start at 07.00 PM.

Where is India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I match being played?

India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I is being played at Holkar Stadium, Indore.

Where can you watch online India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I​​ match Today?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I live cricket streaming match on Hotstar in India.

Where can you watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I Live TV Telecast Match Online?

You can watch India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I on Star Sports 1 and HD1.

What are the squads for India vs Sri Lanka 3rd T20I?

India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Manish Pandey, Washington Sundar, Sanju Samson.

Sri Lanka: Lasith Malinga (c), D Gunathilaka, A Fernando, A Mathews, D Shanaka, K Perera, N Dickwella, Dhananjaya De Silva, I Udana, B Rajapaksa, O Fernando, W Hasaranga, L Kumara, K Mendis, L Sandakan, K Rajitha.