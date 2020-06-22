Tuesday, June 23, 2020
     
  5. Kevin Pietersen left in splits as Yuvraj Singh shares morphed images of Virat Kohli and Co.

In the collage, mugshots of 14 current India cricketers -- including Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and MS Dhoni -- were morphed to look like women.

IANS IANS
New Delhi Published on: June 22, 2020 22:55 IST
Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh on Monday left social media users in splits as he uploaded morphed images of current Team India players on Instagram.

In the collage, mugshots of 14 current India cricketers -- including skipper Virat Kohli, white-ball vice-captain Rohit Sharma and former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni -- were morphed to look like women.

Not only that but Yuvraj went on to extent of asking his followers: "Who will you select as your girlfriend? I will reply tomorrow."

View this post on Instagram

Who will you select as your 👯‍♀️ girlfriend’? 🤔🤣 I will reply tomorrow 🤪

A post shared by Yuvraj Singh (@yuvisofficial) on

Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen took note of this post and couldn't control his laughter. He posted a comment with just eight laughing emoticons and nothing else.

Veteran India spinner Harbjahan Singh commented: "I will select Bhuvi."

Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal wasn't going to be left behind and he tried to pull Yuvraj's leg. He wrote: "I think you want yours too yuvi paa."

Earlier, Chahal had also done something similar but it was only for Rohit. His Tweet read: "So cute you are looking Rohitaaaaaaa Sharammaaaaa bhaiya."

Off the field, Chahal has made a name for himself on social media with his antics and not just his Indian teammates but cricketers around the world have taken note of it.

