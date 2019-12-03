Tuesday, December 03, 2019
     
Karsan Ghavri named coach of Saurashtra Ranji team

The 68-year-old Ghavri, a former left-arm speedster, has played 39 Tests and 19 ODIs, picking up 109 and 15 wickets respectively in the two formats.

Rajkot Published on: December 03, 2019 21:58 IST
Karsan Ghavri with Kapil Dev
Karsan Ghavri with Kapil Dev

Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri has been appointed as the coach for the Saurashtra Ranji team.

Saurashtra Cricket Association secretary Himanshu Shah confirmed Ghavri's appointment.

"Yes, he (Ghavri) has joined (the team) as the head coach," Shah told PTI.

He was earlier a part of the Cricket Improvement Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Saurashtra finished runners-up in the last Ranji season after losing to Vidarbha in the final.

"I take it as a challenge and I am doing it after 10-11 years. It is a new beginning (for me)," Ghavri, who is currently with the team, said.

