Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jofra Archer to take 2nd COVID-19 test before joining England camp

England fast bowler Jofra Archer will have to undergo a second COVID-19 test and will join the squad in their bio-secure training camp on Thursday once he has tested negative for the novel coronavirus, the England and Wales Cricket Board has informed.

The second test was necessitated after a member of Archer's household felt unwell over the weekend, thus delaying his arrival at the camp.

In a statement, the ECB said: "Archer, and members of his household, have tested negative for COVID-19. He will have a second test tomorrow, and if he tests negative, he will join up with the training group on Thursday."

The 25-year-old is eyeing for a comeback following an elbow injury which limited his participation on the tour of South Africa. The tearaway pacer was subsequently ruled out of the Sri Lanka series and the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League --both of which were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rest of the England group and the management team arrived at the Ageas Bowl, Southampton on Tuesday afternoon to start their preparation ahead of the three-Test series against the West Indies starting on July 8

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage