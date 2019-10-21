IPL 2020 | Major changes in schedule planned for next season: Report

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The next edition of the Indian Premier League could see some major changes in match-timings and scheduling.

Since the beginning of the Indian Premier League (IPL), many day games have usually been scheduled during the double-headers, and the night-matches have often stretched past midnight due to rain delays or a tie. The BCCI is now aiming to lessen such regularities.

The next season of the Indian Premier League could see some serious changes in schedule and match-timings. According to a report from Indian Express, the BCCI is currently working on a plan, which, if approved, could see an IPL team playing only one day-game in the tournament. There is also a possibility of fewer double-headers during the weekends.

The less number of double-headers would also mean that the fans could see a longer IPL in 2020. The BCCI are mulling over extending the IPL to 60 days, as opposed to the 45-day window of the tournament currently.

The board is also keen on having a 7 PM start for the night-matches. There have been concerns from many former cricketers, including Sunil Gavaskar over late finishes in IPL matches, and the BCCI did prepone the play-offs by 30 minutes in IPL 2019.

"There is a plan in place of playing more games at night. If it is passed, each team will have to play only one game in the afternoon. Teams who play in the north face heat waves and conditions get more difficult. There is a plan of using all 60 days instead of wrapping up the IPL in 45 days. The IPL GC has to approve it," a source told the newspaper.

It is also likely that the opening ceremony will not be held on the same day as the opening match of the season.