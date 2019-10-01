Image Source : BCCI IPL 2020 auction to be held on December 19 in Kolkata

The auction for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League will be held on December 19 and it will be held in a completely new venue in the form of Kolkata instead of the usual Bengaluru.

This year's auction is set to be on a small scale before the franchises get a clean slate again next year and prepare for fresh squads in 2021 in the mega-auction.

According to ESPNcricnfo, all eight franchises were told on Monday that the trading window will close on November 14. All the eight teams were given INR 85 crore to build their teams for the upcoming IPL season and now will be given an amount of INR 3 crore in addition to the remaining balance from their kitties from the last auction.

Out of the eight franchises, Delhi Capitals have the biggest purse of INR 8.2 crore, followed by Rajasthan Royals - INR 7.15 crore. Kolkata Knight Riders (INR 6.05 crore), Sunrisers Hyderabad (INR 5.3 crore) and Kings XI Punjab (INR 3.7 crore) are the next in line while Chennai Super Kings (INR 3.2 crore), Mumbai Indians (INR 3.05 crore) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (INR 1.8 crore) make the bottom three.