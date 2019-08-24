India vs West Indies: Ishant Sharma's two caught-and-bowled 'turning point' of the game, says Ravindra Jadeja

Image Source : AP Ravindra Jadeja attended the media interaction at the end of the second day of the ongoing Test match between India and West Indies, and heaped praises on Ishant Sharma.

Ravindra Jadeja shined with the bat on the second day of the ongoing Test against West Indies. He scored 58 and steered India’s total to 297 in the first innings of the game, forging important partnerships with the tailenders.

In the media interaction following the stumps on Day 2, he credited the confidence from the captain to his performance for the side.

“It feels good to have captain’s confidence. If the captain has faith in you and sees you as a main player, it’s quite good. As a player, my confidence also goes up,” Jadeja said.

“Luckily, I delivered as well and I’ll try to make the most out of every opportunity and will try to be consistent.”

Jadeja also talked about Ishant Sharma, who starred with the ball in the first innings. The pacer took a five-wicket haul, helping reduce the Windies innings to 189/8 at the end of the second day.

“He bowled brilliantly. Especially the two catches he took (off his own bowling) were absolutely fantastic,” said the Indian all-rounder.

He called the two caught-and-bowled the turning point of the innings.

“They were the turning point because as a fast bowler, to take those catches in such heat is fantastic. All the fast bowlers bowled brilliantly,” said Jadeja.

Ishant Sharma also scored an important 19 off 62 deliveries to aid Ravindra Jadeja during India’s batting in the first innings. The side will now aim to wrap up the tail in the opening overs of Day 3 and pose a strong target for the hosts.