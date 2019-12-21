Who will finish on top in 2019? Rohit Sharma threat looms large as Virat Kohli aims to maintain streak

Image Source : PTI Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

Keeping aside the series decider between India and West Indies at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, there is a small yet interesting duel ready to take place at the venue when the home team will step in to bat. Both skipper Virat Kohli and his deputy Rohit Sharma stand neck-and-neck at the top of international run charts in 2019 with the latter sitting atop. While Rohit will be keen to maintain his position and aim for a maiden, Kohli will look to maintain his unique streak.

Since 2016, Kohli has ended as the leading run-getter across formats every calendar year. He finished with 2595 runs in 37 matches in 2016, 2818 runs in 46 matches in 2017 and 2735 runs in 37 games in 2018. In fact, his last two tallies stand third and fourth respectively in the all-time top-5 list.

In 2019, Kohli has managed 2370 runs in 43 games and stands nine runs behind table-topper Rohit. If Kohli is successful enough to reclaim the top spot after the 3rd ODI he will become only the second cricketer after Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to finish a calendar year with most international runs four times in his career.

However, if Rohit maintains the top spot, Kohli's streak of attaining the first position on three consecutive years will end. It will also be Rohit's maiden appearance in the top spot in the elite run-getters list.

Rohit will also be aiming to break a 22-year-old world record in the third ODI against West Indies. If Rohit can score nine more runs in Cuttack, he will become the highest-scoring opening batsman in a single calendar year across formats. Presently on 2379 runs from 46 matches, Rohit stands nine runs away from breaking Sri Lankan legend Sanath Jayasuriya's record tally of 2387 runs from 37 matches amassed in 1997. Earlier this week, en route to his 159 in the second ODI, Rohit had surpassed former cricketer Virender Sehwag (2355 runs from 33 games) to become the highest-scoring Indian opener in a calendar year.

Meanwhile, India will be aiming for a series win against West Indies in Cuttack on Sunday. A win will extend India's record to ten straight bilateral ODI series win against West Indies - the most by the Men in Blue against an opposition in the format.