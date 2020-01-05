India vs Sri Lanka 1st T20I: Fans troll Guwahati ground staff after they use hair dryer to dry pitch

Image Source : AP Fans troll Guwahati groundstaff after they use hairdryer to dry pitch

Fans took to social media to troll the authorities at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati after the groundsmen were seen drying the wet patches on the pitch with a hairdryer. Following drizzeles, water seeped into the pitch after a hole in covers allowed water to seep inside the playing surface which meant no play was possible despite rains not being heavy.

Whole of the playing area and outfield was in perfect playing conditions but some wet patches on the turf meant umpires had to call of the first T20I of the three-match series on Sunday.

Following the abandonment, former India cricketers Akash Chopra and VVS Laxman also expressed their disappointment at the situation.

"It's nothing but a school boy error. The 22-yard is a sacrosanct place and they have left a few holes in the cover as some amount of water seeped in. It is some amount of negligence. You can't have an excuse at this level," Chopra said.

Laxman on the other hand termed the error as an "elementary mistake".

ACA secretary Devajit Saikia ignored the reason saying that he had no idea about the seepage.

"Official reason is heavy downpour. Two spells of heavy showers did not allow the ground to be ready in such a short time," Saikia said.

"I've no idea about it. I've not spoken to the curator or the groundsmen. Once I speak to them, I will get to know whether there were any lapses," he added.

Fans also took to Twitter to vent their frustration.

The hair dryer and steam iron are being used now to dry the pitch. Sri Lanka should have taken R Premadasa stadium rain covers to India 🇱🇰🏏 #INDvsSL pic.twitter.com/tQxR50axPL — Azzam Ameen (@AzzamAmeen) January 5, 2020

1980 - will have flying cars in 2020



2020 - drying pitch with hair dryer #INDvSL pic.twitter.com/H6EM1zQwzm — sarcastic_dude (@_dhamo) January 5, 2020