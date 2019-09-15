Coffee with Shikhar: Ravi Shastri enjoys his cuppa amidst the mountains in Dharamsala

Image Source : @RAVISHASTRIOFC TWITTER Ravi Shastri soaking in Dharamsala atmosphere with Shikhar Dhawan ahead of 1st T20I

Team India coach Ravi Shastri, who has recently faced the wrath of social media for his posts from the Carrebbean islands, once again took to twitter to share a picture with his followers.

However, this time, he was not alone and the drink in question was not as colourful as social media made them to be the last time around.

Shastri posted a photo with opener Shikhar Dhawan ahead of India's first T20I clash of the three-match series against South Africa at Dharamsala on Sunday, and captioned it: "Coffee, Mountains, Cricket and Conversation - with @SDhawan25"

The two were seen deep in conversation with the picturesque Dharamsala in behind.

The good news is that it was sunny and not overcast in the morning as it has been raning in and around Dharamsala over the last couple of days.

Rain is expected to play some part again on Sunday as the two teams get ready to begin their World T20 preparations, which is set to be played in Australia next year.

There will be around 20 odd matches for captain Kohli and head coach Ravi Shastri to build a near perfect combination going into the World T20 in Australia in October next year.

There are many questions that the team management will have to answer in the next 13 months during which IPL will also be held.

For South Africa, the problems go slightly deeper.

A young Proteas side led by Quinton de Kock, will look to leave behind their dismal performance in England in the World Cup and will look to come up with a new hope.

There are three new faces in the form of Temba Bavuma, Bjorn Fortuin and Anrich Nortje in the South Africa squad who would be eager to perform at the big stage.

Veteran all-rounder Chris Morris was not considered for selection, while the trio Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn and Lungi Ngidi was also overlooked.

However, despite the lack of experience, they are expected to pose a greater challenge to India than the West Indies did last month.

The first T20I will start at 7PM IST on Sunday at the HPCA Stadium.

(With inputs from IANS)