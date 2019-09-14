India vs South Africa: Key players in three-match T20I series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Key players in three-match IND vs SA T20I series

India's home stretch is all set to begin with South Africa being the first team to visit the country for three T20Is and Tests each, starting September 15 in Dharamsala.

India are on a high after convincing series wins over West Indies in all the three formats while South Africa come to India following a disappointing World Cup campaign and a new-look side with wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock at the helm.

The home side are set to go with the same side that played against West Indies in the T20Is with Virat Kohli at the helm as the preparation for the World T20 World Cup next year in Australia.

South Africa, on the other hand, have some fresh faces in the form of George Linde and Senuran Muthusamy, who will be looking to make a headway into the international side after performing in the domestic circuit.

Here we take a look at the players, who will be important for both the sides in the three-match series, starting Sunday.

INDIA

VIRAT KOHLI

The Team India skipper is always going to the most important cog in the Indian wheel and once again, will look to lead from the front against the Proteas.

Kohli, who has picked and choosed his T20I assignments, will look to get some international game time ahead of the T20 World Cup next year and after an average show with the bat in the West Indies, Kohli will look to hit the ground running against an inexperienced but pacey South African attack.

HARDIK PANDYA

The all-rounder returns to the team after being left out of the West Indies tour and will be looking to make an impact as he is eased in to the Indian side following some injury concerns.

Pandya Jr. adds the finishing power and also the ability to chip in with few overs, therefore, providing the much-needed balance in the side with his all-round ability.

He remains out of the Test team and will therefore only have the three T20Is to make a statement and will be key to show his prowess once again in the shortest format of the game.

DEEPAK CHAHAR

In the absence of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah, the onus will be on the elder Chahar brother to get early breakthroughs for the side.

Chahar's ability to swing the ball and being economical at the same time allows the team to build pressure on the opposition. While he remains short at the death overs, at the top, the 27-year-old is a potent weapon to hurt the opposition.

With an up and down graph so far in the limited international matches he has played, the Rajasthan pacer will be keen to impress ahead of the World Cup next year.

SOUTH AFRICA

QUINTON DE KOCK

Now the South Africa captain, Quinton de Kock, has a lot riding on his shoulders coming into the series. Being charged with the responsibility of leading a new-look side into the future, his plate will be full right now.

De Kock, however, has the ability to be a game changer at the top of the order and with his IPL experience to fall back to, the 26-year-old will be banking on his time in the country to lead from the front against an attack that lacks two of its potent weapons in Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

KAGISO RABADA

The right-arm pacer remains South Africa's lead pacer and much like de Kock, a lot will be expected of him due to his seniority and ability to leave a mark in the game.

Rabada also has a vast experience of playing in India in the IPL and will be looking to make full use of it to run through the Indian batting order and restrict them to a paltry total.

In the absence of Chris Morris and Dale Steyn, Rabada is all set to lead a very young pace attack consisting of Anrich Nortje, himself and Lungi Ngidi.

DAVID MILLER

David Miller will have the responsibility of solidifying the middle-order and also finishing games for the visitors.

Much like the two above, his experience in India will come handy. He remains the only other player along with de Kock and Rabada to have rubbed shoulders with the Indians on a consistent basis and know the slow conditions of the pitches in the country.

Althuth his form hasn't been the greatest lately but Miller remains a dangerous batsman with his ability to dominate bowlers and hit big shots for fun.