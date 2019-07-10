Image Source : AP IMAGE India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli all praise for New Zealand's 'outstanding' bowlers after World Cup exit

India captain Virat Kohli said New Zealand's bowling in the first half-hour of his team's innings was the turning point in their Cricket World Cup semifinal.

India were reduced to 5/3 after 3.1 overs, with Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul and Kohli himself all out for 1, and eventually lost by 18 runs as they chased 240 to win.

"We thought we had restricted them to a total that is chaseable on any surface. But the way they bowled in that first half an hour was the difference in the game," Kohli said.

Kohli said there was "an outstanding skill level on display" by New Zealand's bowlers, who "made life very difficult for our batsmen."

Meanwhile, New Zealand have reached a second straight World Cup final after beating India by 18 runs.

Chasing 240 to win the first semifinal, India were dismissed for 221 with three balls remaining at Old Trafford.

New Zealand will play Australia or England in the final at Lord's on Sunday.

