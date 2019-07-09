DLS Scenarios: The revised target and reserve day complications if rain affects India vs New Zealand game

Image Source : AP The rain has currently stopped play at Manchester. Here's the list of India's targets if New Zealand doesn't bat again, with information about reserve day.

New Zealand were 211 for five against India in 46.1 overs when rain stopped play in the first World Cup semifinal at Old Trafford in Manchester.

New Zealand, after electing to bat, endured a sluggish start before Ross Taylor took the Kiwis past 200-run mark with an unbeaten 67-run knock.

On a difficult pitch, skipper Kane Williamson scored 67 off 95 balls.

The rain has become harder with time, and it seems there would be a significant reduction in the number of overs for India's innings.

Information 🚨 - In the event of poor weather for example, steps will be taken to be able to finish the match that day e.g. reducing the number of overs down to the minimum of 20 overs per team needed to achieve a result, or by extending the match by up to 120 min. — BCCI (@BCCI) July 9, 2019

If the match is reduced to 46 overs, India's target will be 237. However, as the overs continue to reduce, the required run-rate will go up.

In 40 overs, India will be chasing 223, while the target would be 209 in 35 overs.

In case New Zealand doesn't bat again, India's target in

46 overs will be 237

40 overs will be 223

35 overs will be 209

30 overs will be 192

25 overs will be 172

20 overs will be 148#IndvNZ #NZvInd#CWC19 #CWC2019 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 9, 2019

The run-rate would climb to above 6 run/over if the game is reduced to 30 overs. India will be chasing 192 in 30, while the target would be 172 in 25 overs. A twenty-over game would be the minimum limit for the match to continue, and India will chase 148 in 120 balls.

If the rain continues, not allowing the match to take place again today, the game will resume tomorrow, from where it has stopped today.

Since there is a reserve day, all decisions are at the discretion of match referee. But, let us say, there is no more play. Match will resume tomorrow from where New Zealand are placed today. It will NOT restart! #IndvNZ #CWC19 — Chetan Narula (@chetannarula) July 9, 2019

However, in a scenario where the rain continues tomorrow, India will proceed to the final, as the side finished above New Zealand in the points table.