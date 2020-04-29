I know the journey and pain, he fought till the end: Yuvraj Singh pens emotional homage to Irrfan Khan

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File image of Yuvraj Singh

The world mourned the untimely death of Bollywood actor Irrfan Khan on Wednesday who was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital with a colon infection, since Tuesday. He was 53 and is survived by his wife, Sutapa Sikder, and sons Babil and Ayan. Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh later said that he knew the pain and the journey and reckoned that Irrfan fought till the end.

Yuvraj himself is a cancer survivor and had made his return to the game before finally calling on his international retirement last year.

"I know the journey I know the pain and I know he fought till the end some are lucky to survive some don't I'm sure you are in a better place now Irfan Khan my condolence to your family. May his soul rip," tweeted Yuvraj, who starred in India 2007 T20 and 2011 ODI World Cup wins.

In March 2018, he was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour, and after prolonged treatment, he managed to recover and was in fact back for shooting. He last worked in Angrezi Medium, whose release was cut short last month owing to the coronavirus pandemic. He is best known for his role as a police inspector in Slumdog Millionaire while also leaving a mark in Bollywood with his exceptional performances in Haider and Hindi Medium.

Earlier in the day, Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli had tweeted saying, "Saddened to hear about the passing of Irrfan Khan. What a phenomenal talent and dearly touched everyone's heart with his versatility. May god give peace to his soul."

And Sachin wrote, "Sad to hear the news of #IrrfanKhan passing away. He was one of my favorites & I’ve watched almost all his films, the last one being Angrezi Medium. Acting came so effortlessly to him, he was just terrific. May his soul Rest In Peace. Condolences to his loved ones.

