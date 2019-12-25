Hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends: Sachin Tendulkar wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

Image Source : @SACHIN_RT TWITTER Hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends: Tendulkar wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

Former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wished everyone on the ocassion of Christmas as the world got ready to celebrate the festivities in the holiday period. Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish everyone and hoped that everyone has a wonderful time with their family and friends and the hoped the occasion brings happiness to everyone's hearts and homes.

"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts and homes. I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends," Tendulkar tweeted.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas🎄.

May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts ♥ and homes🏠 . I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends. 🎁❄ pic.twitter.com/2mquflBDlv — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) December 25, 2019

Earlier in the night, Ajinkya Rahane also took to Twitter to wish his fans.

"Getting into Christmas feels.Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas," Rahane tweeted.