Wednesday, December 25, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends: Sachin Tendulkar wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

Hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends: Sachin Tendulkar wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

Sachin Tendulkar and Ajinkya Rahane wished everyone a Merry Christmas on their respective Twitter accounts.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 25, 2019 9:19 IST
Merry Christmas
Image Source : @SACHIN_RT TWITTER

Hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends: Tendulkar wishes everyone a Merry Christmas

Former India batting legend Sachin Tendulkar wished everyone on the ocassion of Christmas as the world got ready to celebrate the festivities in the holiday period. Tendulkar took to Twitter to wish everyone and hoped that everyone has a wonderful time with their family and friends and the hoped the occasion brings happiness to everyone's hearts and homes.

"Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. May this Christmas bring lots of happiness to our hearts and homes. I hope you have a wonderful time with family and friends," Tendulkar tweeted.

Earlier in the night, Ajinkya Rahane also took to Twitter to wish his fans.

"Getting into Christmas feels.Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas," Rahane tweeted.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News