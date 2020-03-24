Hardik Pandya wishes elder brother Krunal on his 29th birthday

Tuesday, March 24, 2020
     
Hardik posted a picture with brother Krunal giving him an imaginary piece of cake. In the picture, both cricketers can be seen spending some quality time together in isolation at home.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 24, 2020 10:59 IST
Image Source : @HARDIKPANDYA7/TWITTER

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya wished elder brother Krunal on his 29th birthday with a 'zero calorie cake filled with love' amid the coronavirus scare across the globe.

Hardik posted a picture with brother Krunal giving him an imaginary piece of cake. In the picture, both cricketers can be seen spending some quality time together in isolation at home.

Fight Against Coronavirus

Junior Pandya took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday bhai. We're looking after each other in isolation so here's my zero calorie cake gift for you Winking face with tongue Love you loads Face throwing a kiss @krunalpandya24."

On March 22, the Pandya family hailed the "medical staff" and "other emergency personnel" who are working like "real heroes" to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, Hardik along with the Krunal is seen saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel for their efforts. Hardik's fiance Natasa Stankovic and Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma were also seen in the clip.

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 471 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

