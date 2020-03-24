Image Source : @HARDIKPANDYA7/TWITTER Hardik Pandya wishes elder brother Krunal on his 29th birthday

Flamboyant India all-rounder Hardik Pandya wished elder brother Krunal on his 29th birthday with a 'zero calorie cake filled with love' amid the coronavirus scare across the globe.

Hardik posted a picture with brother Krunal giving him an imaginary piece of cake. In the picture, both cricketers can be seen spending some quality time together in isolation at home.

Junior Pandya took to Twitter and wrote: "Happy birthday bhai. We're looking after each other in isolation so here's my zero calorie cake gift for you Winking face with tongue Love you loads Face throwing a kiss @krunalpandya24."

Happy birthday bhai ❤️ We’re looking after each other in isolation so here’s my zero calorie cake gift for you 😜 Love you loads 😘 @krunalpandya24 pic.twitter.com/j17grweUHr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 23, 2020

On March 22, the Pandya family hailed the "medical staff" and "other emergency personnel" who are working like "real heroes" to combat the coronavirus outbreak.

In the video, Hardik along with the Krunal is seen saluting the medical staff and other emergency personnel for their efforts. Hardik's fiance Natasa Stankovic and Krunal's wife Pankhuri Sharma were also seen in the clip.

Salute to all the medical staff and other emergency personnel who are fighting the virus selflessly. We are forever indebted to you. You are the real Heroes. 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/ikYM5aR2WW — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) March 22, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 471 on Monday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).