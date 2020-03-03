Hardik Pandya shares inspiring photo as he recovers from back injury. See photo

Image Source : @HARDIKPANDYA93 Hardik Pandya shares inspiring photo as he recovers from back injury

Hardik Pandya is on the road to recovery and on Tuesday, he shared a photo of himself showing his hardwork and grind in the gym following a back injury that has kept him out of the game for a while.

The all-rounder last played for India in the three-match T20I series against South Africa in 2019 and since then, has been on the sidelines and recovering from the injury.

Hardik shared a shirtless photo of himself and captioned it: "From 68 kgs to now 75 kgs in three months. Non-stop effort, no shortcuts."

On Monday, he also shared a photo of himself from his match at the DY Patil T20 Cup and said: "So good to be back out there on the field where I belong ?? Your support keeps me going."

Pandya Jr. made a return to cricket in the DY Patil Cup, representing Reliance 1 in the tournament against Bank of Baroda and smashed 38 off 25 balls and also took 3 wickets.

Meanwhile, he remains under the observation of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will eye a comeback in the Indian Premier League, starting March 29.