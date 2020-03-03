Hardik Pandya shares inspiring photo as he recovers from back injury. See photo

Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
Hardik Pandya returned to playing cricket in the DY Patil Cup, where he was playing for Reliance 1 against Bank of Baroda.

India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: March 03, 2020 14:09 IST
Hardik Pandya
Image Source : @HARDIKPANDYA93

Hardik Pandya is on the road to recovery and on Tuesday, he shared a photo of himself showing his hardwork and grind in the gym following a back injury that has kept him out of the game for a while.

The all-rounder last played for India in the three-match T20I series against South Africa in 2019 and since then, has been on the sidelines and recovering from the injury.

Hardik shared a shirtless photo of himself and captioned it: "From 68 kgs to now 75 kgs in three months. Non-stop effort, no shortcuts."

On Monday, he also shared a photo of himself from his match at the DY Patil T20 Cup and said: "So good to be back out there on the field where I belong ?? Your support keeps me going."

Pandya Jr. made a return to cricket in the DY Patil Cup, representing Reliance 1 in the tournament against Bank of Baroda and smashed 38 off 25 balls and also took 3 wickets.

Meanwhile, he remains under the observation of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) and will eye a comeback in the Indian Premier League, starting March 29.

