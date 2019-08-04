Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4: Live Match Updates from Birmingham

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4

Live Cricket Score, Ashes 2019, England vs Australia, 1st Test, Day 4: Lead - 34, wickets in hand - 7, Smith and Head's partnership - 49. That is where Australia begin Day 4. The pendulum in this match is right in the balance as we begin another exciting day of Test cricket. The opening hour will be very crucial for both sides as a couple of wickets will see the balance of power shift to the hosts but if the overnight pair see out this phase then one will have to put Australia on top as there is turn and bounce on offer for the spinners. Historically, Day 4 has been a very crucial day at Edgbaston and that won't change in this game as this back and forth game might just put someone in the driver's seat today. So on this action packed Sunday we welcome you to the coverage of the penultimate day of the first Ashes Test.