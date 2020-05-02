'Easily the best batsmen of my generation': Shane Warne hails Tendulkar, Lara

Image Source : INSTAGRAM On Saturday, the Aussie great posted a picture with the two, heaping praise on the batting duo while also admitting that they 'won most of the time' against him.

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne shared some intense rivalries during a largely successful cricket career. However, two of his most celebrated rivals have been India's Sachin Tendulkar and West Indies' Brian Lara.

There is mutual respect for both the sets whenever they talk about each other, as they shared some of the most epic battles on the cricket pitch.

"Loved my battles with these two legends - unfortunately they won most of the time !!! But I hope our battles on the field entertained everyone & you all enjoyed them. Both @brianlaraofficial & @sachintendulkar were easily the best batsman of my generation," Warne wrote.

Last week, former Australian speedster Brett Lee also talked about the rivalry between Tendulkar and Warne. He said that the Indian batsman used to play 'cat and mouse' with Warne, adding that he was 'toying' with the Aussie spinner.

"He used to advance down the wicket a few times and invited Warne to bowl a fraction too short. Sometimes, he would wait patiently on the back foot and play those beautiful shots. It was almost like he was playing cat and mouse with Warne and not many batsmen can play cat and mouse with Shane Warne because he’s so talented. But on days, Sachin Tendulkar was toying with Warne and that does not happen often," Lee had said on Star Sports’ show Cricket Connected

