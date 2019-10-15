Could this Kane Williamson-led World Test XI beat India at their backyard?

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Virat Kohli's men seem almost invincible in Tests at home, but could this World XI side do what it takes to beat India in India?

Team India has proved to be a force to reckon with on the home turf with an excellent track record. The Asian giants have won 11 consecutive Test series at home to prove their supremacy over the opponents, out of which, 9 came under Virat Kohli's fearless leadership.

Virat Kohli and Co. are right now ruling the ICC Test Ranking charts with 115 ratings. Kohli's leadership in Test cricket has been lauded by many as the statistics always back him at home, in 31 Test matches as captain on Indian soil, he has won 25 and lost just 1, which came against Australia in 2017.

It's pretty evident that most teams struggle on turning track with the bat in India. Meanwhile, the Asian giants have one of the most dominating batting line-ups in Test cricket with the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Mayank Agarwal and Ajinkya Rahane. They have several match-winners, who can win the match on their own.

In the bowling department, the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja is a big mystery for every opponent in the past few years. On the other hand, India have Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami and Ishant Sharma in the pace department that can make life difficult for any opponent with pace and swing.

It is very hard for any team to beat India in their den, So here we compile the World Team XI, which can challenge the No.1 Ranked side.

Tom Latham (WK) - The first opener of the team will be New Zealand's wicket-keeper batsman Tom Latham. New Zealand's southpaw has an astonishing average of 44.03 in Test cricket and he is a kind of batsman who has the ability to play spin with ease. With his distinctive defensive technique, he is sure shot a good choice to open the innings against Indian pace attack. Latham will also keep wickets in this World XI.

Kane Williamson (C) - The crucial opening batting position in this team is given to Kane Williamson. The cool and calm Kane is an excellent batter of spin and with his proper batting technique, he can frustrate any bowling department all day long with the bat. Due to his impeccable leadership qualities, Williamson will captain the World XI.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Kane Williamson.

Joe Root - The English Test captain has been remarkable in the subcontinent conditions, and especially against India. Root has an average touching 54 in six Test matches in India, which include a century. In his last tour to India, Root scored 491 runs at an average of nearly 50. He was also named in the World Test XI in the same year.

Steve Smith - This man is simply the best red-ball batsman in world cricket at the moment and there is no World XI without him for anyone. Smith has an excellent record at Indian soil in Tests. In the 6 matches he has played against India, Smith has scored 660 runs at an average of 60 and his best score is 178.

Ross Taylor- The experienced campaigner from New Zealand is an excellent batsman of spin and with his gritty attitude he is a good candidate to frustrate Ashwin and Jadeja at No 5. He has played a lot of white-ball cricket in Indian Premier League, which gave him an edge over Indian pace attack.

Ben Stokes- Arguably one of the best all-rounders in the world at the moment. It's a luxury to have a player like him in your team and looking at his current form, he might turn the game into your favour from nowhere.

Shakib Al Hasan: The Bangladesh all-rounder is arguably the most important part of the side's line-up. In the only Test he has played against India in India, he scored an 82 to revive the Bangladesh innings alongside wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim after the side suffered early blows in the first innings. With the ball, Shakib is a handy option as well. He has taken 142 wickets at home, and 13 against India in five Tests.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Shakib Al Hasan.

Jason Holder: Some might question his position in this team but Holder has been very effective in the lower order. In the only Test he played in India, he scored a half-century and also took a five-wicket haul. And at No.8 in batting, the player with his class can frustrate the Indian bowling line-up alongside Shakib.

Nathan Lyon - One of the finest off-spinners in the world - Lyon is the perfect candidate to lead the spin attack in the team against India. He can exploit Indian middle- order with his variations.

Patt Cummins- The ICC No.1 ranked bowler in Test Ranking is a force to reckon with in red-ball cricket. Cummins might not have a good track record on Indian pitches but he has improved a lot in past few years and that's what makes him set apart from others.

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Pat Cummins.

Kagiso Rabada- Rabada will be second pacer in the team alongside Cummins to dismantle Indian top order with raw pace and swing. The aggression that Rabada brings in the game is hugely impressive and if you want to beat India at home, then you have to play some fearless cricket.