Coronavirus puts South Africa woman cricketer's wedding plans on hold

South Africas Lizelle Lee has been forced to postpone her wedding amid the nationwide lockdown in the country imposed due to coronavirus pandemic.

In a normal scenario, Lizelle would have been finalising her wedding plans with fiance Tanja Cronje. Instead, she finds herself at her parents' home in the farming town of Ermelo completing a 2000-piece puzzle to keep herself busy during the national lockdown, Cricket South Africa stated in a release.

With weddings worldwide on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple, who have been together for almost four and a half years, were expected to tie the knot on April 10. That day will now be marked as number 15 of the 21-day lockdown.

As it happens, this is the longest time the opener has spent at home in the last three years.

The original schedule would have had Lee finishing the home series against Australia, which consisted of three ODIs and as many T20Is. However, that has been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed more than 50,000 lives till date across the world.

For now, though, Lee, 28, is taking comfort in simple acts of baking and puzzle making as COVID-19 continues to shape the sports landscape.