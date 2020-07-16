CAB chief Avishek Dalmiya goes into home quarantine

Image Source : PTI CAB secretary and Sourav Ganguly's brother Snehasish Ganguly was tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) President Avishek Dalmiya will be in home quarantine 'for the next few days' as per protocol after he came in contact with CAB Secretary Snehasish Ganguly, who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Yes, I would be undergoing home quarantine for the next few days as per required protocol," said Avishek on Thursday morning.

Last Friday, Avishek had met Snehasish -- who has now been diagnosed with COVID-19 -- and as per WHO guidelines the CAB chief has to undergo home quarantine for a period of 14 days.

"During the meeting with police authorities at Lal Bazar, only I was present on behalf of the Association. However, Snehasish Ganguly had joined during the later part of the brief visit at the Eden Gardens," he added.

Avishek also said that Snehashish is fine and has a mild temperature.

"These are tough times. He admitted himself yesterday night at a city hospital. Other than having mild temperature, he is alright at the moment. I wish him a speedy recovery," Avishek said.

Snehasish has been admitted to the Belle Vue Clinic here after his COVID-19 report returned positive.

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly, younger brother of Snehashish, is also under home quarantine, as per sources.

"See, they live in the same house. As per protocol, he will have to be in home quarantine for a stipulated period," another source close to the Ganguly family said.

Snehasish was moved to their ancestral house, where Sourav is based, in Behala after his wife and in-laws at his Mominpur residence tested positive for the coronavirus.

