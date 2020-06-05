Australian umpires 'ready to help' as part of CA's cost-saving measures

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The umpire leadership group willingly engaged in discussions with CA to help the board with their cost-saving measures.

With Cricket Australia reducing the national panel by two as part of budget cuts, Australia's top umpires face the prospect of officiating in more matches than usual this summer.

"When we were faced with the position of having to find 25 per cent savings this year, the umpire leadership group willingly engaged in discussions and said, 'we're here to help'," CA's Head of Cricket Operations, Peter Roach told cricket.com.au.

"Very quickly (we) came to an outcome of finding some reductions in that MOU. The umpires had every right to say 'no, that's an existing deal' but they came to the table and said they were there to help.

"We're very thankful for that leadership group and the whole umpiring group ... for being so open in their willingness to assist.

"They're a terrific group of people who have the game's interests at heart."

There have been discussions on reducing the length of some domestic competitions as a possible cost-cutting measure.

The full schedule for the summer in Australia is yet to be released.

The panel of 10 umpires will seemingly have to stand in more games than last season, while their total payment pool has been reduced.

Roach added the organisation remains committed to umpire development.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage