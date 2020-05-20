Use of artificial substance could be considered as alternative to saliva ban: Pat Cummins

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian pacer Pat Cummins has said that any artificial substance like 'wax' could be considered as an alternative for saliva once cricket resumes post-coronavirus.

Earlier this week, the ICC Cricket Committee recommended a ban on using saliva to maintain the shine on the ball and help swing for pacers. There have been debates over not allowing the usage of saliva upon resumption of the sport in the post-coronavirus world. Many have suggested that there must be an alternative to saliva-ban, as the game may be heavily tilted in batsman's favour.

Australia's leading pacer Pat Cummins, in a conversation with cricket.com.au, said that the use of an artificial substance to shine the ball should be considered when the game resumes.

"If we remove saliva, we have to have another option," he told cricket.com.au.

"Sweat's not bad, but I think we need something more than that, ideally. Whatever that is, wax or I don't know what. (ALSO READ: Teams can use 2 new balls from both ends: Harbhajan Singh on saliva ban)

"If that's what that science is telling us, that it's high risk using saliva ... as long as we're keeping other options open, whether that's sweat or something artificial."

Cummins also expressed relief over allowing the use of sweat, adding that the bowlers would now need to ensure that they're worked up and 'sweating' before the start of their spell.

"We have to be able to shine the ball somehow so I'm glad they've let sweat remain," said Cummins.

"We've just got to make sure at the start of the spell we're sweating and we're nice and warm." (ALSO READ: Massive challenge but great opportunity': Indian officials on ICC's call for local umpires)

Earlier, India's former opening batsman Gautam Gambhir also said that there needs to be an alternative to the saliva ban.

"If they don't allow using saliva, they will have to come up with an alternative to help the bowlers to shine the ball. It's going to be very important otherwise there would be no fun watching cricket," Gambhir had said.

