  AB De Villiers impressed with Virat Kohli's dance, Harbhajan Singh in splits

New Delhi Published on: July 28, 2019 9:24 IST
Virat Kohli shared a behind-the-scenes video of him dancing, and AB De Villiers and Harbhajan Singh couldn't resist commenting.

Indian captain Virat Kohli seems to be back in a good space of mind after a heartbreaking defeat in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup. The skipper is upbeat for the upcoming tour to the West Indies, where the side will play three T20Is, three ODIs and two Test matches.

Virat is one of the most marketable celebrities in India and is justifiably busy with brand commitments. During one such advert, the captain shared a behind-the-scenes video of him dancing with uber-cool moves for one of the brands he promotes.

AB De Villiers, who is his teammate at Royal Challengers Bangalore, was impressed with his moves, while Harbhajan Singh couldn't resist laughing.

AB De Villiers and Harbhajan Singh commented on the video.

AB De Villiers and Harbhajan Singh commented on the video.

Team India will be back in action for the first time since the World Cup on August 3, when they take on West Indies in the first T20I in Florida.

 

