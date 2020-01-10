3rd T20I: Team India equals Pakistan's world record with Sri Lanka series win

Image Source : AP India's Washington Sundar, right and Virat Kohli, center, celebrate after Angelo Mathews' wicket during the third Twenty20 international cricket match between India and Sri Lanka in Pune

Team India began the new year with a bang as Virat Kohli's men thrashed Sri Lanka by 78 runs in the third and final T20I game of the series at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Friday. With the win, India equalled Pakistan's world record of most T20I victories against a single opponent.

India won the series 2-0 at home against Lasith Malinga-led Sri Lanka. They had defeated the visitors in Indore in the second game by seven wickets and clinched their second win on Friday in Pune. The opener in Guwahati was however abandoned due to rain and wet patches on the track.

With the series result, India extended their winning record to 13 matches against Sri Lanka out of the 19 T20I battles between the two nations and hence equalled the world record. They now stand alongside Pakistan who has 13 wins against both Sri Lanka and New Zealand. England is the third team to have recorded 13 wins against a single opponent, against New Zealand.

In terms of bilateral series between India and Sri Lanka, the Men in Blue maintained their unbeaten run - six series win and one draw.

"A good start to this year. We started on the right track, chasing one game and setting the other. Very clinical as well, so I am very happy," skipper Virat Kohli said in the post-match presentation.