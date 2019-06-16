2019 World Cup: Sri Lanka snub media duties after Australia defeat, ICC may impose sanctions

Image Source : AP Sri Lanka snub media duties after Australia defeat, ICC may impose sanctions

The ICC is likely to impose sanction on Sri Lanka for not fulfilling their media duties after suffering a humiliating 87-run defeat to Australia.

Disheartened by their loss to the defending champions here on Saturday, skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and other Sri Lankan players decided to skip the mandatory media conference and the 'mixed zone'.

As a result, Sri Lanka, in all probability would face action from the International Cricket Council.

"Yes. Sri Lanka have told us they don't want to do it. The ICC will be speaking to them," an ICC spokesman told reporters when asked if Sri Lanka would face any sanction for skipping the press briefing.

Before the match against Australia, Sri Lanka team manager Ashantha de Mel had slammed the ICC for "step-motherly" treatment.

De Mel complained on the types of pitches provided to the Sri Lankan team, inadequate training and transport facilities apart from below-par accommodation at ongoing the World Cup.

"This is a World Cup where the top 10 countries are taking part and I feel that all the participants should be treated equally," de Mel was quoted as saying by Sri Lankan newspaper 'Daily News'.

De Mel was also critical of the team bus assigned to the players saying it was small and cramped while other teams are provided with the double-decker vehicles.

He also rued the lack of training facilities at Cardiff and the team's hotel in Bristol, which did not have a swimming pool