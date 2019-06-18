2019 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar has his say on ICC's comparison between him and Rohit Sharma

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES File photo of Sachin Tendulkar

World Cups over the years have seen some iconic knocks and in them, some picturesque shots and very few so far have come close to Sachin Tendulkar's uppercut off Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup against Pakistan at Centurion. But, on Sunday, Rohit Sharma replicated it in Manchester and how.

In the 27th over of the Indian innings, Hassan Ali bowled one short and wide outside off to Rohit and he slapped it right off the middle and the ball sailed over the point fence as he moved into the 90s. That turned the clock to 2003 and ICC jumped on to the bandwagon and compared the two on Twitter asking who did it better.

Sachin was quick to answer and said: "We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well....So heads I win, tails you lose!"

We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well....So heads I win, tails you lose! 😜 https://t.co/doUMk1QU2b — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 17, 2019

And, actually it was the perfect reply as India won both the games and Sachin that day and Rohit on Sunday were adjudged the Man-of-the-Match.

While Tendulkar scored 98 off 75 balls and starred in India's chase of 274, Rohit hit a magnificent 140 off 113 balls as India beat Pakistan by 89 runs to achieve their 7th straight win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup fixture.