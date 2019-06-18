Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. 2019 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar has his say on ICC's comparison between him and Rohit Sharma

2019 World Cup: Sachin Tendulkar has his say on ICC's comparison between him and Rohit Sharma

Sachin Tendulkar had a witty reply to ICC's comparison of him and Rohit Sharma on their identical uppercut against Pakistan.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: June 18, 2019 12:01 IST
File photo of Sachin Tendulkar
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

File photo of Sachin Tendulkar

World Cups over the years have seen some iconic knocks and in them, some picturesque shots and very few so far have come close to Sachin Tendulkar's uppercut off Shoaib Akhtar in the 2003 World Cup against Pakistan at Centurion. But, on Sunday, Rohit Sharma replicated it in Manchester and how.

In the 27th over of the Indian innings, Hassan Ali bowled one short and wide outside off to Rohit and he slapped it right off the middle and the ball sailed over the point fence as he moved into the 90s. That turned the clock to 2003 and ICC jumped on to the bandwagon and compared the two on Twitter asking who did it better.

Sachin was quick to answer and said: "We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well....So heads I win, tails you lose!" 

And, actually it was the perfect reply as India won both the games and Sachin that day and Rohit on Sunday were adjudged the Man-of-the-Match.

While Tendulkar scored 98 off 75 balls and starred in India's chase of 274, Rohit hit a magnificent 140 off 113 balls as India beat Pakistan by 89 runs to achieve their 7th straight win over their arch-rivals in a World Cup fixture.

Write a comment

Live Scorecard

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous Story2019 World Cup: Winless Afghanistan to face confident England Next Story  