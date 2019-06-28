2019 World Cup: 'MS Dhoni is a legend of the game' - Virat Kohli lashes out at Dhoni's critics after Windies win

Image Source : TWITTER/CRICKET WORLD CUP Virat Kohli heaped praises on MS Dhoni after India's 125-run victory over West Indies in the 2019 World Cup.

MS Dhoni may have begun the innings slowly, but steered India to a competitive total towards the end as the side cruised to a comfortable victory at Old Trafford against the West Indies.

There has been significant criticism over his batting approach in the last week, and even in the game yesterday. VVS Laxman, in the innings break, insisted that the wicketkeeper-batsman needs to show positive intent at the beginning as well.

However, Indian captain Virat Kohli defended Dhoni after the game, and how.

Virat heaped praises on the former Indian skipper, saying that Dhoni is a 'legend' of the game.

In the post-match interview, Virat was asked about

Dhoni knows exactly what he wants to do in the middle. When he has an off day here and there, everyone starts talking. We always back him. He has won us so many games," Kohli said after India dismissed West Indies for 143 in 34.2 overs to notch up a 125-run win.

"He knows exactly what he wants to do out there in the middle ... That's his strength to play calculated cricket. He's a legend of the game, we all know that."



Sachin Tendulkar was also among the ones to criticise Dhoni's performance against Afghanistan last week. He scored a 52-ball 28, and Tendulkar said that Dhoni needs to show positive intent.

"The best thing about having someone like him is when you need those 15-20 runs, he knows exactly how to get them. His experience, 8 out of 10 times has come good for us," Virat further said.

"We have quite a few players who play instinctive cricket and follow their game plans. He's such a keen understanding of the game. Always sends us feedback, that you know 260 is a good score. He's a legend of the game. We all know that."