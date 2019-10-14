NASA captures spectacular view of Jupiter's swirling clouds

Image Source : NASA NASA captures swirling clouds on Jupiter

In a spectacular view, NASA has captured swirling clouds in Jupiter's northern hemisphere. In the image, as described by NASA, the international space agency's Juno spacecraft on September 11 captured swirling clouds in Jupiter's northern hemisphere known as 'Jet N4.'

The image was captured while Juno performed its 22nd close flyby of Jupiter.

Colors on the wind 🌬️ In this view of Jupiter, @NASAJuno captures swirling clouds in the region of the giant planet’s northern hemisphere. Citizen scientist Björn Jónsson created this enhanced-color image using data from the spacecraft's JunoCam. Zoom in: https://t.co/ugXHRDDvzb pic.twitter.com/LExScD3rwj — NASA (@NASA) October 12, 2019

At the time the image was taken, the spacecraft was about 7,540 miles (12,140 kilometers) from the cloud tops at a latitude of 45 degrees, NASA said.

Jupiter spins once every 10 hours and this fast rotation creates strong jet streams, separating its clouds into dark belts and bright zones that stretch across the face of the planet.

More than a dozen prevailing winds sweep over Jupiter, some reaching more than 300 miles per hour (480 kilometers per hour) at the equator.

Also Read | NASA sets first all-female spacewalk after suit flap in spring

Also Read | ISRO has to find Vikram's fate: NASA's Mars 2020 mission