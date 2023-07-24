ISRO to launch PSLV-C56 with six co-passenger satellites on July 30

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO PSLV-C56 will be launched from first launch-pad of SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota

PSLV-C56/DS-SAR Mission: Days after the successful launch of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is gearing up for another important launch. The Indian space agency will launch the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV-C56) mission on July 30, 2023.

The PSLV-C56 will lift off from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, the first launch pad of SDSC-SHAR, Sriharikota, carrying the DS-SAR satellite and six co-passengers into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO).

According to ISRO, the PSLV-C56 is configured in its core-alone mode, similar to the successful PSLV-C55 mission launched in April 2023. It will launch DS-SAR, a 360 kg satellite into a Near-equatorial Orbit (NEO) at 5 degrees inclination and 535 km altitude.

DS-SAR satellite

The DS-SAR satellite is developed under a partnership between DSTA (representing the Government of Singapore) and ST Engineering. Once deployed and operational, it will be used to support the satellite imagery requirements of various agencies within the Government of Singapore. ST Engineering will use it for multi-modal and higher responsiveness imagery and geospatial services for their commercial customers.

DS-SAR carries a Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) payload developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). This allows the DS-SAR to provide for all-weather day and night coverage, and capable of imaging at 1m-resolution at full polarimetry.

The co-passengers are:

VELOX-AM, a 23 kg technology demonstration microsatellite.

ARCADE Atmospheric Coupling and Dynamics Explorer (ARCADE), an experimental satellite

SCOOB-II, a 3U nanosatellite flying a technology demonstrator payload

NuLIoN by NuSpace, an advanced 3U nanosatellite enabling seamless IoT connectivity in both urban & remote locations.

Galassia-2, a 3U nanosatellite that will be orbiting at low earth orbit.

ORB-12 STRIDER, satellite is developed under an International collaboration

Earlier on July 14, ISRO had successfully launched the Chandrayaan-3, India’s third moon mission, on board the LVM3 launch vehicle.

