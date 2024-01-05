ISRO's test on fuel cells in space - What's the verdict? All details here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representational Image

India's space agency, ISRO, recently achieved a big milestone by successfully testing a Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel Cell based Power System (FCPS) in space. Launched aboard PSLV-C58 on January 1, this 100 W class fuel cell demonstrated its capability to generate power efficiently in orbit.

Fuel Cells: The Future of Space Power Production

Reportedly, ISRO's experiment aimed to evaluate how Polymer Electrolyte Membrane Fuel cells operate in space, collecting crucial data to shape designs for upcoming missions. These hydrogen fuel cells produce electricity directly from hydrogen and oxygen gases, emitting only pure water and heat.

Efficiency and Environmental Friendliness

During the test onboard the orbital platform POEM3, the fuel cell generated 180 W of power from stored hydrogen and oxygen gases. This data not only showcased the system's performance but also highlighted its efficiency and emission-free nature.

Versatility for Space Missions with Humans

ISRO mentioned that fuel cells are ideal for missions involving humans in space. These cells can fulfil multiple requirements in a mission, providing electric power, water, and heat. With water as the sole byproduct, they prove efficient and eco-friendly.

Fuel cells extend beyond space exploration, holding promise for various societal applications. They are seen as a viable solution to replace engines in different vehicle types, offering emission-free transportation. Their ability to match conventional engines in range and recharge time provides a distinct advantage over traditional batteries.

Space Station Power Source

ISRO highlighted that a fuel cell is an excellent power source for space stations, offering both power and pure water. This recent success marks a step forward in utilising fuel cells for future space endeavours, showcasing their potential in powering spacecraft and supporting life in space habitats.

