Thursday, September 26, 2019
     
IIT Delhi successfully produces diesel from single-use plastic

Amid Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission to eradicate plastic use, Nagpur's Uma Diwedi has successfully converted single-use plastics and other such junks into diesel.

New Delhi Updated on: September 26, 2019 16:35 IST
IIT Delhi successfully prepares diesel from single-use plastic 

The research team of IIT Delhi's Chemical and engineering department after tremendous efforts is successful in producing diesel from single-use plastics. 

The research team of IIT Delhi's Chemical and engineering department after tremendous efforts is successful in producing diesel from single-use plastics. 

Currently, the team is able to produce 750 ml of diesel from 1 kg non-biodegradable garbage. 

This research was done and funded under the 'Make in India' project of IIT Delhi and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). The team has been funded with Rs. 35 lacs for the project. 

As the current price for a litre of diesel is Rs. 65, this scientifically produced diesel will cost around Rs. 45. This research team guided by Professor KK Pant and S N Naya, also claims that now they will try to produce petrol with the same process. 

 

