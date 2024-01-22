NASA regains contact with Mars Ingenuity helicopter | All you need to know

Monday, January 22, 2024
     
The six-wheeled Perseverance rover is searching for signs of ancient microbial life on the Red Planet. Ingenuity has stayed aloft for more than 128 minutes and covered a total of 17.7 km during its 72 Mars flights, according to the mission's flight log.

Saumya Nigam Edited By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 Washington Updated on: January 22, 2024 14:41 IST
NASA has reported to have re-established its contact with the Mars Ingenuity helicopter which had lost contact with the Perseverance rover. In a post on X, NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) said that the team is reviewing the new data for better understanding the unexpected communication dropout during Flight 72.

NASA said, “Good news today: We've reestablished contact with the Mars helicopter after instructing @NASAPersevere to perform long-duration listening sessions for Ingenuity’s signal."

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk replied: “Great”.

Ingenuity landed on the Red Planet in February 2021 attached to the belly of NASA's Mars Perseverance rover and it also marked the second anniversary of its first flight, which took place on April 19, 2021.

Originally tasked with only five test flights to prove its "pioneering" technology, Ingenuity helicopter exceeded all expectations.

On January 18, Ingenuity executed its 72nd flight at the Red Planet. The flight was designed as a quick pop-up vertical flight to check out the helicopter's systems, which was followed by an unplanned early landing during its previous flight, said NASA.

