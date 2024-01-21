Remote work scams are on the rise, and here is how innocent people are getting trapped| Details

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Remote work scams are on the rise, and here is how innocent people are getting trapped

It was back in 2020 when COVID-19 brought the global lockdown, forcing people to work from home. Since then, remote working has gained popularity and has opened avenues for scams, which have exposed job seekers to a new wave of online fraud. But with the rising remote working, there are legitimate opportunities which are distinguishing from fraudulent schemes and are becoming increasingly challenging for job seekers. Several scams have scaled up, targeting those who are looking for work-from-home and trapping innocent people. We bring to you a list of recently rising scams, and how to beware of them.

List of ‘Work-from-Home’ scam

Data Entry Scam:

Fraudsters have been luring victims with high-paying data entry jobs, collecting fees or software investments. They have been providing nonexistent jobs to desperate people.

Online Survey Scams:

This is another way of scam where the participants are promised substantial earnings for completing surveys. The participants often do not receive any payment or are even asked to pay fees for claiming their earnings.

Freelance Job Scam:

Scammers pose as clients or recruiters by offering freelance opportunities and leaving victims unpaid or with fake cheques - leading to financial liability.

Fake Job Offers:

Fraudulent job listings on portals or social media platforms target those seeking remote work, requesting personal information or payment for fees before disappearing.

Recent Cyber Crime Bust:

The Delhi Police has recently arrested four people for cheating over 500 people through an ‘online work’ scam across India.

Investment Scam:

Victims are explained on investing in cryptocurrency and were promised significant profits, resulting in substantial losses.

Chinese cybercriminal module unveiled

Investigations have revealed a module which has been developed by Chinese cyber criminals who are targeting individuals to seek online work, as Chinese loan fraud declines.

International connections in cyber fraud

International hacker groups and online scammers, including cyber criminals who are based in China, Georgia and Dubai, have been involved in defrauding people who are promised online work.

Financial trial and cryptocurrency use

Fraudulent transactions have further revealed the siphoning of money through multiple firms and the use of cryptocurrency to transfer funds to foreign accounts.

What actions are authorities taking?

Delhi Police has reportedly collaborated with NPCI and banks to uncover the beneficiary details, for tracing transactions which cost around Rs 5.17 crore (total) in a single day.

Continued threats on messaging platforms

WhatsApp and Telegram are the two most frequently used platforms which are much of the interest of cybercriminals, as they have been using them to deceive individuals, as highlighted in recent cases of online fraud.

Global awareness and action

Several efforts have been made to combat cyber fraud which involves international cooperation, with authorities which are working to dismantle the criminal networks.

Note: The above information is a comprehensive summary of the article posted by IANS

