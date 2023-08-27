Chandrayaan-3: ISRO shares 'first observations' made by ChaSTE onboard Vikram Lander on Moon surface

Follow us on Image Source : PTI ISRO has released a graph that shows the variation of lunar surface temperature with depth.

Chandrayaan-3 : The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday released the first observations from Chandra's Surface Thermophysical Experiment (ChaSTE) payload on the Chandrayaan-3's Vikram lander.

ChaSTE has measured the temperature profile of the lunar topsoil around the Moon's south pole, ISRO said in its latest statement.

The space agency said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, that ChaSTE has a 'temperature probe equipped with a controlled penetration mechanism capable of reaching a depth of 10 cm beneath the surface.' The probe is fitted with 10 individual temperature sensors.

ISRO has released a graph that shows the variation of lunar surface temperature with depth. The probe recorded the temperature variations of the lunar surface and near-surface at various depths. According to ISRO, Chandrayaan-3 has produced the first temperature-depth profile of the Moon’s south pole.

Earlier in the day, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said India is capable of launching more interplanetary missions and the objective of the space agency is the overall progress of the country through the expansion of the space sector.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has a long-term vision for the country's space sector and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all ready to implement it, he told reporters at the international airport on Saturday night.

Somnath reached the Kerala capital for the first time after the historic success of the moon mission.

An elated Somnath said he and his colleagues were happy and proud to be part of the great achievement of the ISRO and requested people to continue their support in their future endeavors.

"We are capable of traveling more to Moon, Mars or Venus... But, we have to enhance our confidence for that... besides that there should be more investment as well," he said.

