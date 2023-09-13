Rajasthan: 11 dead, 15 injured after trailer hits bus on Jaipur-Agra Highway in Bharatpur

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV A trailer rammed into bus from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur

Bharatpur road accident: At least eleven people from Gujarat were dead and 15 got injured when a trailer rammed into their bus on the Jaipur-Agra Highway from behind in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district today (September 13), police said.

The bus was on its way carrying around 60 passengers from Gujarat to Mathura in Uttar Pradesh when the accident occurred at around 4.30 am.

The bus had halted at Antra flyover in the Lakhanpur area when the trailer rammed into it from behind. Five men and six women died on the spot, the police said. The injured have been admitted to RBM hospital for their medical treatment.

According to the police control room, Antu, Nandram, Lallu, Bharat, Lalji, his wife Madhuben, Ambaben, Kambuben, Ramuben, Anjuben and Madhuben- the wife of one Arvind- died in the accident.

Bharatpur SP, Mridul Kachawa said, "11 killed, 15 injured in a road accident on Jaipur-Agra Highway near Hantra in Bharatpur District. The bodies have been taken to hospital."

They were from Dihor in Gujarat's Bhav Nagar.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot expresses condolences:

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot today paid his condolences to the victims of Bharatpur road accident.

(With inputs from Kapil Cheema)

ALSO READ: Jammu and Kashmir: Four dead after boulder hits truck in Banihal, traffic blocked at NH-44

ALSO READ: Woman found dead with throat slit in Greater Noida, police probe underway