Rajasthan: Man held for impersonating Army officer in Jodhpur, case registered against him

Image Source : PTI/REPRESENTATIVE The accused was impersonating as Captain of the Army

A man has been arrested for posing as an Army officer in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district on Saturday. According to officials, the accused has been identified as Ravi Chaudhary, a resident of Khetri in Jhunjhunu. Chaudhary, impersonating as Captain of the Army, was apprehended from the Salasar Express at Raika Bagh railway station in Jodhpur.

The officials have also recovered the Army uniform, ID card, canteen card and fake stars of the Jat Regiment from his possession. In addition, two iPhones, eight SIMs and 30 debit cards were also been recovered from the arrested youth. According to officials, the accused was travelling by train from Mahendragarh to Jodhpur. His eight email IDs, six bank accounts and Instagram account are also being scanned, officials added.

The accused introduced himself as the Captain of the 11 Jat Regiment. While some officials suspect that he posed as Captain to talk to girls on social media, the suspicion of espionage also cannot be ruled out. Military Intelligence has caught the accused and handed him over to the Uday Mandir police station, which registered a case under relevant sections. Military Intelligence of Jodhpur was informed about the accused in the Salasar Express coming from Delhi, after which they reached the station and arrested him.

Man held for impersonating Navy officer

Earlier on July 28, Andhra Pradesh Police arrested a man for posing as a Navy officer to dupe unemployed youth for money in lieu of providing jobs to them in Visakhapatnam. According to a senior police officer, the accused was identified as Surya Chalapathirao alis Shashikanth.

Speaking to the media, DCP Anand Reddy said that the accused had duped 30 unemployed youths so far. He said a car, naval duty dress, mobile phone, laptop, fake ID card and original certificates were also recovered from him.

(With inputs from agencies)

