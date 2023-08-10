Rajasthan govt to launch Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana today | Here is how to get free mobile phones

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana: Ahead of the Assembly elections, the Ashok Gehlot-led Rajasthan government will on Thursday launch the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana. The free mobile phone scheme was announced by the Rajasthan government in the budget this year.

Under this scheme, the government will distribute mobile phones with free data to women across the state. The government will give smartphones to 1 crore 40 lakh women in the state. However, in the first phase, mobile phones will be in the hands of 40 lakh women.

Special camps for distribution of smartphones

For the distribution of smartphones, special camps at 28 places in Jaipur have been set up. Only the women head of the Chiranjeevi families will get the benefit of this scheme. Under this scheme, approximately 140,000 smartphones are set to be distributed to women in the Jodhpur district only.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has previously outlined that a specific sum will be transferred to the bank account of the telecommunications company from which the female recipient purchases the mobile device, during these camps.

According to the orders issued by the Department of Information Technology and Communication (DolT), the government will transfer the money to the beneficiary's e-wallet on the spot for mobile purchases. The government will send the information of the beneficiaries through SMS on their mobiles.

What if the purchase exceeds the set amount?

Through the Indira Gandhi Smartphone Yojana, the government will provide a specified sum. If a woman opts to purchase a mobile device with a higher cost, she will need to cover the remaining balance personally.

Under this scheme, the government will provide Rs 6125 for the mobile device purchase and an additional Rs 675 for acquiring a data plan along with a SIM card. If a woman selects a phone valued at Rs 5999, she will retain the remaining Rs 126 in her e-wallet, which she can utilize at her discretion. Likewise, if a woman decides to purchase a mobile device that exceeds Rs 6125 in value, she will need to cover the difference using her own funds.

Required Documents

To obtain the smartphone through this scheme, certain documents need to be provided.

Aadhar card.

Jan Aadhar card

PAN card

Applicant's ration card

Income certificate

Applicant's passport size photo and mobile number

In addition, female students attending school or college can bring their school or college ID card, or enrollment card. For widowe women, it's necessary to bring the Pension Payment Order (PPO) along with them.

Who are eligible for free scheme

The applicant must be resident of Rajasthan.

The applicant woman should have Jan Aadhaar card

The applicant should be associated with a Chiranjeevi family

The annual family income of the applicant should not exceed Rs 2.5 lakhs

