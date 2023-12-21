Rajasthan CM Bhajan Lal Sharma and Deputy CMs meet PM Modi in Delhi

Follow us on Image Source : X/@PMOINDIA Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma and deputy chief ministers met with PM Modi in Delhi.

The Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Bhajanlal Sharma, along with the Deputy Chief Ministers of the state, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, held a meeting with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on Thursday. The interaction aimed to discuss various issues concerning the state and strengthen collaborative efforts between the central and state leadership.

The Prime Minister's Office shared the event on social media, posting, "CM of Rajasthan, Shri Bhajanlal Sharma, along with Deputy CMs, Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, called on PM Narendra Modi."

The meeting likely touched upon matters of governance, development initiatives, and the overall progress of Rajasthan, reflecting a cooperative approach to addressing the needs and aspirations of the state's residents.

Earlier on Sunday, Bhajan Lal Sharma, alongside Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa, visited the national capital for a crucial meeting with senior BJP leaders, including party president J. P. Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. This marks their first visit to Delhi since being sworn into office.

During the meeting, the leaders, accompanied by other party members, conducted a comprehensive review of various governance and political matters about the state. Notably, the Rajasthan Cabinet expansion is pending, with only Sharma and his deputies having taken the oath thus far.

The BJP is anticipated to consider social and regional factors while finalising the list of ministerial colleagues for the impending Cabinet expansion in Rajasthan. A similar process is expected in Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, where the BJP secured victories in recent assembly polls, ushering in new leadership.

Of particular interest will be the party's decision regarding several senior leaders, including former Union ministers and MPs, who contested assembly polls in these states and emerged victorious. The outcome of this decision-making process will be closely monitored, as it shapes the leadership landscape in these crucial regions.

