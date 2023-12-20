Watch: Yoonus Khan, Rajasthan Independent MLA and ex-aide of Vasundhara Raje, takes oath in Sanskrit

Follow us on Image Source : @YOONUS_KHAN62 Independent MLA Yoonus Khan takes oath in Sanskrit in Rajasthan Assembly.

Yoonus Khan, who contested in the recently concluded Rajasthan Assembly election as an independent MLA after he was denied ticket by the BJP, took oath as MLA in Sanskrit.

Yoonus Khan, a former close aide of ex-CM Vasundhara Raje, was seen taking oath in Sanskrit during the two-day Rajasthan Assembly session. Apart from Yoonus, Congress MLA Zubair Khan also took oath in Sanskrit.

Yoonus Khan contested as an independent candidate from Didwana and won the election.

"Today took oath as a member of the 16th Rajasthan Legislative Assembly before the Honorable Speaker. On this occasion, once again I am very thankful to the people of Didwana, who provided me this opportunity as their representative and their servant. Service to the people of Didwana is the aim of my life. Thanks everyone!" he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Sachin Pilot defeated Yoonus Khan in 2018 polls

In 2018 Assembly election, Yoonus Khan was pitted against Sachin Pilot by the BJP in Tonk constituency, however, he lost the election. Pilot defeated the Yoonus Khan by a margin of 54,179 votes.