Rajasthan: BJP women MPs meet kin of minor victim whose body was found in brick kiln

A four-member council of the Bharatiya Janata Party's women parliamentarians on Sunday visited the home of a 14-year-old girl whose burned body was found last week in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. They met the kin of the girl, whose body parts were found in a coal furnace after she was purportedly raped. In a video posted by news agency ANI on Twitter, the BJP women leaders were seen talking with relatives and local people at the site. The case has ignited a far-reaching shock, with the BJP mounting an attack on the Ashok Gehlot government.

The BJP MPs likewise met the Bhilwara district collector and superintendent of police and asked about the progress of the probe. Countering the BJP, AICC national secretary Dheeraj Gurjar said political parties should desist from doing politics on this issue.

Superintendent of Police Adarsh Sidhu said seven individuals, including a woman, have been captured in this situation. Two minors have likewise been apprehended.

In the midst of charges of police disregard, a station house official and the duty official regarding this situation have been suspended, and two constables have been taken off active duty.

The 14-year-old girl was purportedly assaulted, killed, and later burned in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara region on Wednesday.

BJP national president J P Nadda had deputed the group of MPs led by Saroj Pandey and involving Rekha Sharma, Kanta Kardam, and Locket Chatterjee. The group arrived in Kotri town on Sunday evening.

Addressing reporters, Pandey targeted Vadra, saying that she gave the trademark 'Ladki hoon, lad sakti hoon' but is quiet over the incident in Rajasthan.

"At the point when there is any incident in Uttar Pradesh, both siblings arrive there. In any case, on this occurrence, I might want to ask Priyanka Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and their leaders for what reason they did not come here," the BJP MP said. She additionally hit out at the Gehlot government over the "rising" crimes against women in Rajasthan.

