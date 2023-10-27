Rajasthan Election: Congress announces seven poll guarantees, promises Old Pension Scheme, LPG subsidy

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot with AICC in-charge Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, state Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and other launch the partys 7 guarantees

Rajasthan Assembly Elections: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday announced seven guarantees for the people of the state ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, including a law on Old Pension Scheme, and providing a laptop or a tablet to government college students, if his government is reelected in the November 25 elections.

Gehlot promised school education in English medium, buying cow dung at Rs 2 per kg under 'godhan scheme' and Rs 15-lakh insurance cover for losses in natural disasters. He also announced that a law would be enacted to guarantee the continuation of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS) for government employees, ensuring that no future government can discontinue OPS. Additionally, he mentioned that students enrolling in government colleges would receive a tablet or laptop in their first year.

CM Gehlot also claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is following Congress 'guarantee model'. He further said the party's election manifesto will be released in coming days in which more announcements will be made.

Here's Congress' seven guarantees in Rajasthan

Gruha Laxmi Guarantee: The Congress government will provide an annual honorarium of Rs 10,000 to the women heads of the family. The guarantee aims to empower the women and give them financial independence and an opportunity to take better care of their children. Godhan Guarantee: The Congress government will provide animal dung for Rs 2 per kg from cattle owners to produce biogas. This scheme is already being implemented in Chhattisgarh and it will be implemented in Rajasthan. Free Laptop Guarantee: The Congress government will give free laptop/tablets to students studying in the first year of government colleges. The guarantee aims to provide equal opportunity to the children studying in government colleges and put them at par with the affluent once studying in private colleges. Cheeranjeevi Aapda Bima Guarantee: The Congress government will provide Rs 15 lakh insurance for Cheeranjeevi families if they suffer any loss due to any natural calamity (flood, lighting, drought or storms). The Congress government is already providing Cheeranjeevi Accidental insurance for Rs 10 lakh and Rs 25 lakh Cheeranjeevi Health insurance. After the launch of this scheme, nearly 80% will get a total insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh. Free English Medium Education Guarantee: The Congress government will provide free education in English medium to the students studying at the Mahatma Gandhi English Schools. The Guarantee aims to cater to the wishes of parents who want their wards to learn English and increase their chances of employability in the globalized/modern world. Gas Subsidy Guarantee: The Congress government will provide subsidized gas cylinders at Rs 500 each to more than 1 crore families in the state. The guarantee aims to eliminate use of wood/fossil fuels for cooking and ensure last-mile delivery of gas cylinders to every family in the state. OPS Guarantee: Old pension scheme to be re-introduced ensuring regular source of income for government employees after retirement.

