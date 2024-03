Rajasthan: Former CM Ashok Gehlot's elder sister Vimla Devi Kachhawa dies in Jodhpur

Follow us on Image Source : ASHOK GEHLOT (X) Ashok Gehlot with his elder sister Vimla Devi Kachhawa.

Rajasthan news: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's elder sister Vimla Devi Kachhawa died in Jodhpur on Tuesday (March 5) at the age of 93.

In a post on X, the Congress leader said, "The demise of elder sister Vimla Devi Kachhawa has left a void in me which can never be filled."

"Baiji was like a mother to me. Her absence will always be felt in my life. In her 93 years of life, she gave immense love and blessings to everyone. I pray that God grants her a place at His feet," Gehlot added.

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma said, "Received the sad news of the demise of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot's sister Vimla Devi ji. My condolences are with the bereaved family. May Lord Shri Ram grant the departed soul a place at His feet and her family members the strength to bear this grief."

Politicos pay condolences

The Congress' Rajasthan unit president Govind Singh Dotasra, party leader Sachin Pilot, former chief minister Vasundhara Raje, and the BJP's state unit president CP Joshi expressed grief over the death.

Raje wrote on X, "Received the sad news of the demise of Vimla Devi ji, sister of former chief minister Ashok Gehlot ji. I pray to God to give peace to the soul and give strength to the bereaved family to bear this loss."

Dotasra said, "I have received the sad news of the demise of Vimla Devi ji, elder sister of former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot ji, I express my deep condolences to her family.

May God give peace to the departed soul and strength to the family."

In a post on X, Pilot prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family members. CP Joshi too condoled the demise of Vimla Devi Kachhwaha.

ALSO READ: Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma visits hair salon to meet 'PM SVANidhi' beneficiary | Watch video

ALSO READ: Rajasthan: One dead after explosion of six gas cylinders in Jaipur | VIDEO