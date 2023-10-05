PM Modi flags off Heritage Special-Marwar train in Rajasthan | All you need to know about it

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Rajasthan gets its first heritage train

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday flagged off Rajasthan's first heritage train, the Heritage Special-Marwar Express from Jodhpur. The train will operate between Marwar Junction Railway Station in Pali district and Kamlighat Railway Station in Rajsamand district. The train was launched in the presence of Rajsamand MP Diya Kumari, other senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, Jodhpur DRM Geetika Pandey and Ajmer Mandal DRM Rajeev Dhankar.

The train will show views of beautiful valleys like Goram Ghat, which is called the mini Kashmir of Rajasthan, and the Bhil Beri waterfall falling from the highest place. The train will pass through a spiral-shaped winding tunnel bridge, giving it a heritage look like a 150-year-old steam engine.

What is the price of tickets?

The Heritage Express train is scheduled to run 4 days a week and the fare has been fixed at Rs 2,000. Meanwhile, this will be the state's first train running on the only meter gauge track.

What are the route and timings?

Starting from Marwar Junction, it will reach Kamlighat via Goram Ghat Fulad taking nine hours to reach its destination. On this route, one can get to see the greenery of the big mountains of Aravalli Hills. Apart from this, the train will pass through a huge tunnel. One can get to see an exciting journey of 9 hours on the train. It will depart from Marwar Junction at 8:30 am and it will reach Kamalighat at 3:30 pm then take a break for two-and-a-half hours and begin its return journey at 5:30 pm.

