PM Modi's blistering attack on INDIA: 'Who once said Indira is India, India is Indira, are now...'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is in poll-bound Rajasthan, on Thursday launched a blistering attack on the newly-constituted Opposition - INDIA. He also called Congress, which is one of the parties of INDIA, a directionless party. PM Modi who was addressing a political rally, also inaugurated and lay the foundation stone of various development projects in Sikar on Thursday.

In an all-out attack on the Congress, the PM also accused them of changing their names like fraud companies. "Congress has become a directionless party. Congress & its allies have changed their names just like the earlier fraud companies did...They have changed their name so that they can remove the stain of capitulating in front of terrorism. Their ways are similar to that of the country's enemy...The name INDIA is not to show their patriotism but with an intention to rob the country," PM Modi said and added, "With the label of INDIA, they want to cover up their old deeds, the deeds of UPA. Had they really cared about India, would they have asked foreigners to interfere in India? They had once given the slogan 'Indira is India, India is Indira.' At that time, they were uprooted by the people. These people of arrogance have done this again. They say 'UPA is India. India is UPA'. People will treat them the same once again."

"Mahatma Gandhi had once given the slogan - Quit India - 'Angrezon India Chhoddo'. The British had to leave the country. Similarly, we have taken the resolve to build a prosperous India. Like Mahatma Gandhi gave the slogan for 'Quit India', today's mantra is 'Bhrashtachar (corruption) Quit India', 'Parivarvaad (dynasty) Quit India', 'Tushtikaran (appeasement) Quit India'. Quit India alone will save the nation," PM Modi added.

PM Modi also hit out at the Rajasthan government over sacked minister Rajendra Gudha's "red diary", saying it is a fresh project of the Congress' "jhooth ki dukan" which will defeat the party in elections in the state. "It is said that the Congress' dark deeds" are recorded in the diary." The "red diary" was recently produced by Gudha in the state assembly. He claimed the diary contained the details of alleged irregular financial transactions of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.