Rajasthan Assembly Election 2023 Voter ID Card: Don't have it? You can still vote with these documents

Rajasthan Election 2023: As the political landscape of five states—Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, and Mizoram—hangs in the balance, the focus shifts to the upcoming assembly elections. With the first phase completed in Chhattisgarh, attention now turns to the second phase on November 17, coinciding with polling in Madhya Pradesh. Rajasthan and Telangana are poised for voting on November 23 and 30 respectively, while Mizoram has already cast its votes on November 7. The much-anticipated results for these states will be unveiled on December 3.

While a robust voter turnout is anticipated, a pertinent question arises: Can one cast their vote without a voter ID card? The answer is affirmative.

Citizens must register as voters by completing and submitting Form-6 to the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of their respective assembly constituency, either through online or offline channels. Once their name is enlisted in the electoral roll, they can exercise their voting rights even without possessing a voter ID. However, an alternative document from the following list is required:

Driving license

Passport

Aadhar card

PAN card

MNREGA job card

Smart card issued by RGI under NPR

Passbook with a photograph issued by a state bank or post office

Service identity cards with photographs issued to employees by central/state government/PSU/public limited company

Pension document with photograph

Health insurance smart cards issued under the scheme of the Ministry of Labour

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs, etc.

For those uncertain about their voter registration status, a simple online check can be conducted. Visit https://voters.eci.gov.in/, click on the 'search in electoral roll' tab on the top right, select your state and preferred language, fill in details such as name, surname, date of birth, gender, district, and assembly constituency, enter the captcha code, and click on search. This ensures that voters are well-prepared to participate in the democratic process without any hindrance.

