'Accused have been held, what else will police do...': Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot on Bhilwara minor rape case

Bhilwara rape case: Days after a 14-year-old girl was gang-raped and her body was found in a coal furnace in Rajasthan's Bhilwara, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday said that four to five people have been arrested adding that "what else the police will do?" He further said that Rajasthan is the number one in all the states in terms of taking action.

Speaking to the media persons, the Chief Minister said, “Yesterday in the Bhilwara incident, the police arrested the 4-5 accused at night. What else the police will do? In terms of carrying out an action, we are number one among all the states.”

Directed police to deal with them strictly

Chief Minister Gehlot said that people with a criminal mindset misbehaving with women will not be tolerated in the state. He said that he has directed the police to deal with them strictly. "The police will keep an eye on the miscreants. The Director-General of Police (DGP) has been instructed to keep an eye on the mischievous boys. The names of such offenders will be shared with the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and other relevant authorities to ensure that they are barred from securing government jobs. Those who are keeping an evil eye on our sisters and daughters will not be spared," he said.

BJP raising issue to dilute Manipur incidents

Gehlot further said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is raising the issue of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh to dilute the incidents happening in Manipur, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has committed a huge blunder. He said that "this is politics and we don't approve of it."

Calling Rajasthan a peace-loving state, Gehlot said that attempts are being made to defame Rajasthan by drawing parallels with Manipur. He further said that incidents are happening in every state, and there is a need to collectively educate society about the rapes and atrocities.

"Occurrences of such incidents are taking place in all states. Is he not aware of the incident unfolding in Madhya Pradesh, where the son of a BJP MLA is involved? It is crucial for us to unite in educating society about sexual assaults and atrocities," he said.

Minor girl's burnt body found

A charred body of a missing 14-year-old girl was recovered from a coal furnace in Rajasthan’s Bhilwara district. The deceased’s family alleged she was gang raped and murdered.

Reportedly, a minor girl from the Shahpura Panchayat Samiti area Girdiya Panchayat area of the district went to graze goats on Wednesday. When she didn't return till evening, her family and villagers spread out to look for her. When the family and villagers did not find the girl, they went to the police to lodge a missing report, but the police did not register the case. The next day on Thursday morning, the villagers again searched for the girl and they found her remains in a brick kiln at a field near her home.

The police have so far arrested four people in the case.

