Minor abducted, gang-raped by 5 in Rajasthan's Dungarpur, 1 arrested

A minor girl studying in Class 10 was allegedly abducted and gang-raped by five men in Rajasthan's Dungarpur district, said police. Dungarpur SP Kundan Kanwariya said that police have arrested the main accused, identified as Raju Meena, a resident of Mandwa Khaparda. The SP further said that the accused Meena was known to the girl.

Girl was kidnapped while she was returning home from school

The police said that efforts are on to nab the other accused who have been absconding. The SP said that the five accused persons, including Raju Meena, kidnapped the girl while she was returning home from school on Wednesday. The accused took her to Bichiwada forest, about 40 km from her village.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that after the rape, the accused left her on Mathugamda Road in Dungarpur City and fled away. Taking a phone from a vegetable seller, the victim called her relatives for help and informed them about the incident. On Thursday, a case was registered against the accused.

Minor girl's burnt body found

Notably, crime against women is on the rise in the state. Recently, several cases of rape and assault were reported from across the state.

Earlier on Thursday, Aa half-burnt body of a minor girl was found in a brick kiln in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. The horrifying incident has severely shaken the state and has sparked widespread outrage, leading to an increase in political tensions ahead of the Assembly election.

Reportedly, a minor girl from the Shahpura Panchayat Samiti area Girdiya Panchayat area of the district went to graze goats on Wednesday. When she didn't return till evening, her family and villagers spread out to look for her. When the family and villagers did not find the girl, they went to the police to lodge a missing report, but the police did not register the case.

The tragic incident sparked a wave of anger and sorrow among the public.

